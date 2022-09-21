Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.56

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.56 and last traded at C$21.73, with a volume of 134127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFI. TD Securities decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.88. The stock has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,900.00%.

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank acquired 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,479.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,479.76.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

