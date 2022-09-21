Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 7.6%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.04. 162,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,388,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 5.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Articles

