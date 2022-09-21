Markel (NYSE:MKL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,160.02

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,160.02 and last traded at $1,167.50, with a volume of 621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,176.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,226.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,321.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $19.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 500.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

