MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.25

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 7034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

MarketWise Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $128.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. Research analysts forecast that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 81,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $207,261.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,282,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,829.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 787,749 shares of company stock worth $2,086,673 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in MarketWise during the second quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarketWise by 252.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in MarketWise by 39.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

