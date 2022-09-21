MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.25

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 7034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48.

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $128.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. Research analysts forecast that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 81,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $207,261.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,282,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,829.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 787,749 shares of company stock worth $2,086,673 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in MarketWise during the second quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarketWise by 252.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in MarketWise by 39.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

