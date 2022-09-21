Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $149.38 and last traded at $149.48. 18,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,806,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Marriott International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $398,339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,537 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

