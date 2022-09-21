Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC opened at $155.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

