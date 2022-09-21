Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Reduced by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Mastercard by 23.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 380,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,804,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Shares of MA stock opened at $313.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

