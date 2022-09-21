MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Gap Down to $6.23

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.09. MaxCyte shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 5,751 shares trading hands.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th.

MaxCyte Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.58.

In other MaxCyte news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $13,912,856.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,735,786 shares in the company, valued at $46,163,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXCT. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 588.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 6,011.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 31,501 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the first quarter worth about $91,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the first quarter worth about $11,583,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the second quarter worth about $160,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

