MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.14

Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 23588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

MBIA Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $556.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MBIA by 105.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MBIA by 9.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MBIA by 3.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MBIA by 14.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MBIA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

