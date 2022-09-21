mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Stock Price Up 6.7%

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF – Get Rating) shot up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.75. 129,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 46,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
mCloud Technologies Price Performance
mCloud Technologies Company Profile
mCloud Technologies Corp. creates a future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Its mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare platform offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on mCloud Technologies (MCLDF)
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.