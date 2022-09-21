Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys Shares of 48,912 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,343 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,593,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,252,000 after buying an additional 133,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,120,000 after buying an additional 491,126 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,867,000 after buying an additional 202,891 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after buying an additional 575,737 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.28. 19,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,962. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average of $57.48.

