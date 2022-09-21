Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after buying an additional 1,109,278 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.77. The stock had a trading volume of 114,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,237. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.06. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

