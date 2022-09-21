Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,811,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,830. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average of $88.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

