Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.17 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,491 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435,989 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,683 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,847,000 after buying an additional 490,964 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 505,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after buying an additional 365,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,438,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,495 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

