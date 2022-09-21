Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.15. The stock had a trading volume of 55,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,378. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

