Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 105 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.32. 197,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,985. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $154.34 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

