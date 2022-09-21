Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,601 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PayPal were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.26. The company had a trading volume of 263,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,009,982. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $279.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.