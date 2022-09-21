Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 653 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

MDY traded up $3.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,345. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.65. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $400.05 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.