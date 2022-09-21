MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
MediWound Stock Performance
Shares of MDWD stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. MediWound has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in MediWound by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.
About MediWound
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
Featured Articles
