Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Trading Up 4.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) shares were up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $163.59 and last traded at $163.21. Approximately 8,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 370,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.67.

Specifically, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc acquired 94,119 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.48 per share, with a total value of $14,445,384.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,237,355 shares in the company, valued at $957,309,245.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc bought 94,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.48 per share, with a total value of $14,445,384.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,237,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,309,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 368,843 shares of company stock valued at $57,662,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Medpace Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.69.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 133.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 25.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 10.3% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

