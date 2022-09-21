Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.53-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,387. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.91. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $85.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

