Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.50 Per Share

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Mercia Asset Management’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Mercia Asset Management Trading Down 2.7 %
LON:MERC opened at GBX 26.18 ($0.32) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market cap of £115.22 million and a PE ratio of 448.33. Mercia Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.06 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44 ($0.53).
About Mercia Asset Management
