Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.50 Per Share

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Mercia Asset Management’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mercia Asset Management Trading Down 2.7 %

LON:MERC opened at GBX 26.18 ($0.32) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market cap of £115.22 million and a PE ratio of 448.33. Mercia Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.06 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44 ($0.53).

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

