Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Trimmed by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,764,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139,901 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 4.3% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $343,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.27. The company had a trading volume of 31,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,463. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

