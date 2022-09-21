Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition (NASDAQ:MEACU) Trading Down 0.5%

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEACU – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 1,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEACU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

About Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

