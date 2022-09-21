Mettalex (MTLX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,595.00

Mettalex (MTLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mettalex has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $169,936.75 and $14,595.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00125696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00860135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8.

Mettalex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mettalex is a decentralised exchange that is focused on the trading of token-based commodities. Accessible 24/7 with tight trading spreads, low margin requirements and novel hedge instruments that ensure investors cannot be liquidated prior to settlement.Governance tokens (MTLX) are used to vote on system parameters such as choice of autonomous market makers to back with liquidity from the liquidity pool, borrowing rates from the liquidity pool, usage of exchange fees. Governance tokens are minted at an exponentially decreasing rate to incentivise early liquidity providers in the system. Minted tokens are distributed in proportion to the amount of liquidity supplied to the system at each block. Some fraction of the exchange fees and autonomous market maker spreads is used to buy back MTLX and burn.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mettalex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mettalex using one of the exchanges listed above.

