Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 14,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Coupang by 2,615.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Coupang by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 46.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,516,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.81. 15,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,539,573. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $30.94.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPNG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Macquarie began coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.99.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

