MiamiCoin (MIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.11 Million

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. MiamiCoin has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $9,773.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MiamiCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One MiamiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00126195 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002343 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.02 or 0.00883272 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
MiamiCoin Coin Profile
MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,762,999,999 coins. The official website for MiamiCoin is www.citycoins.co/miamicoin. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MiamiCoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiamiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiamiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiamiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for MiamiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiamiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.