MiamiCoin (MIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.11 Million

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. MiamiCoin has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $9,773.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MiamiCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One MiamiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00126195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.02 or 0.00883272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,762,999,999 coins. The official website for MiamiCoin is www.citycoins.co/miamicoin. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MiamiCoin is the first CityCoin to market (now available). MiamiCoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by the Stacks Protocol, which enables smart contracts on Bitcoin.MiamiCoin ($MIA) is a way for people to support the Magic City and grow its crypto treasury while earning STX and BTC for themselves. MiamiCoin can be mined or bought by individuals who want to support the Magic City and earn crypto from the Stacks protocol.MiamiCoin provides an ongoing crypto revenue stream for the city, while also earning STX for $MIA holders. MiamiCoin can be mined or bought by individuals who want to support the Magic City and earn crypto from the Stacks protocol. MiamiCoin additionally benefits holders by allowing them to Stack and earn BTC through the Stacks protocol.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiamiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiamiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiamiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

