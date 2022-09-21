Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.34.

MU traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $51.84. 1,260,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,696,235. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average is $65.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

