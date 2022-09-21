Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.44% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-Southern Bancorp alerts:

Mid-Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

MSVB opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.25. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Mid-Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.