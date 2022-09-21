Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE MLSS opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 53.11% and a negative net margin of 85.20%.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

