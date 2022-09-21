MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.97

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 2605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

MINISO Group Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of -1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,763,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,072 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,397,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,790,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after purchasing an additional 502,617 shares during the period. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,268,000. 17.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

