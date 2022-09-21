MintMe.com Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.04 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $6.04 million and $68,026.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,942.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00025127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00154330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00278006 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.50 or 0.00752272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005284 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps.MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars.

