Mist Price Tops $0.0163 on Top Exchanges (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Mist coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mist has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mist has a total market cap of $918,571.17 and $80,949.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mist Profile

Mist’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mist is mist.game.

Buying and Selling Mist

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

