Mixin (XIN) Trading 12.8% Lower This Week

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last week, Mixin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a market capitalization of $105.09 million and $11,464.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin coin can now be bought for about $175.43 or 0.00906989 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00126195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.02 or 0.00883272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,081 coins. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'.XIN is the sole token used by many services in Mixin, especially full node collateral, the DApp creation and API calls. To join the network as a full node, it should pledge at least 10,000 XIN token to establish the initial trust.Every DApp creation will cost some XIN for one time, the cost is determined by the resources the DApp claimed to consume. The Mixin API calls from DApp may cost some XIN depends on the call type and count.All the XIN penalties and fees charged by the network will be recycled to the mining pool.A permanent fixed total of 1,000,000 XIN were distributed to the market at once.400,000 XIN were listed as a XIN/EOS trading pair on BigONE with the price 20 EOS/XIN from Nov 25 until Dec 25. The sale ended as soon as 8,000,000 EOS have been matched.500,000 XIN token were reserved as the incentives for all full nodes and light nodes.50,000 XIN were reserved for the core development team.50,000 XIN were the bonus for whitelist users and campaign.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

