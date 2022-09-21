MJ Hudson Group (LON:MJH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.75

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.75 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.90 ($0.28), with a volume of 25368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.28).

MJ Hudson Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.58 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at MJ Hudson Group

In other news, insider Odi Lahav purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £40,500 ($48,936.68).

MJ Hudson Group Company Profile

MJ Hudson Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and North America. The company operates through Advisory, Outsourcing, Data & Analytics, and Organic Investments segments.

