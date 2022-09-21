MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Lowered to $145.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $172.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.05% from the stock’s current price.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $88.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average of $116.61. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $87.46 and a 52 week high of $181.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.57.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

