MLP (ETR:MLP) Trading Down 1.1%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €5.23 ($5.34) and last traded at €5.40 ($5.51). 41,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.46 ($5.57).

MLP Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 76.64 and a current ratio of 77.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €5.58 and its 200 day moving average is €6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.58 million and a PE ratio of 8.18.

MLP Company Profile

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

