MobieCoin (MBX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.38 Million

MobieCoin (MBX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, MobieCoin has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar. One MobieCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MobieCoin has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $71,049.00 worth of MobieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00126885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.61 or 0.00876298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MobieCoin Profile

MobieCoin was first traded on June 8th, 2019. The Reddit community for MobieCoin is https://reddit.com/r/MobiePay. MobieCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mobie_Pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. MobieCoin’s official website is mobie.io.

Buying and Selling MobieCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiePay is a way for both consumers and merchants to utilize mobile wallets, perform transactions using both fiat and cryptocurrency, all while earning rewards.The fuel which allows to Mobie ecosystem function is the integrated payment & rewards token called MobieCoin. This token is the core technology powering the platforms and is an exchangeable, tradeable asset that will become a global currency, frictionlessly usable across borders. MobieCoin acts as a universal rewards token providing a frictionless loyalty program for all Mobie merchants and partners.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobieCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobieCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobieCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

