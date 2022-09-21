MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $211.74

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $211.74 and last traded at $220.37, with a volume of 34034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.83.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.63 and its 200 day moving average is $316.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,091,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,789 shares of company stock worth $18,925,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $277,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 833.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,940,000 after buying an additional 464,300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 905.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,911,000 after buying an additional 312,003 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $113,395,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.