Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Stock Down 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Shares of DG traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.26. 62,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,727. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.08. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.