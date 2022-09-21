Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $353.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,731. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.21.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

