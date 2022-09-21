Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 209 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.71. The stock had a trading volume of 199,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,553. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.