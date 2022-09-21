Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.19% of Moody’s worth $97,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,675,000 after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 58,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.03. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.92.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

