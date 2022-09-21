MoonBear.finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,330.00 (MBF)

MoonBear.finance (MBF) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. MoonBear.finance has a market cap of $82,512.85 and $9,330.00 worth of MoonBear.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MoonBear.finance has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MoonBear.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00123088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00483075 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00885124 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About MoonBear.finance

MoonBear.finance launched on July 29th, 2021. MoonBear.finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,000,000,000 coins. MoonBear.finance’s official Twitter account is @MoonBearFinance. The official website for MoonBear.finance is moonbear.finance.

Buying and Selling MoonBear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonBear Finance (MBF) is a community-driven, fair launched, decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency token with supercharged tokenomics. Whenever there is a sale of $MBF token, 2% of the amount is put towards future buyback transactions.As a MoonBear ($MBF) token holder, users will be supporting its ability to raise funds for the Moon bear cause. From every sale transaction, 2% of the transaction amount will be deducted as a fee and donated towards initiatives to help save and repopulate the moon bear species and other endangered wildlife.”

