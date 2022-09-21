Moonshot Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (MSHOT)

Moonshot (MSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 21st. Moonshot has a market cap of $172,615.72 and $21,693.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonshot has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Moonshot coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00125897 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005393 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005392 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00494480 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002367 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00894292 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Moonshot Coin Profile
Moonshot’s total supply is 595,912,637,759,493 coins and its circulating supply is 305,838,214,926,386 coins. The Reddit community for Moonshot is https://reddit.com/r/MoonshotRS25 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Moonshot Coin Trading
