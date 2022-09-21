More Coin Price Reaches $0.0139 (MORE)

More Coin (MORE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $27,709.21 and approximately $2.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

More Coin Profile

More Coin launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live.

Buying and Selling More Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

