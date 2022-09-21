MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. MSCI comprises about 2.0% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 178.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in MSCI by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in MSCI by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.25.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $452.53. 4,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,351. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $467.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.93.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.44%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

