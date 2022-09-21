Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 70,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 855,902 shares.The stock last traded at $10.68 and had previously closed at $10.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $985,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,658,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,924 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,004 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth $16,347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 1,862.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 866,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,319,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,800,000 after purchasing an additional 735,737 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Further Reading

