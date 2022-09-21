Murphy Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 612,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
VB opened at $184.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.
