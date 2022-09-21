Murphy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $141.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.67.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.